Man shot in leg in southeast Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) --Raleigh police said a man was shot in the leg on Proctor Road and Liberty Place near I-40 and Rock Quarry Road Friday night.
The 18-year-old victim was taken to WakeMed for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.