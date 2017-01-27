NEWS

Man shot in leg in southeast Raleigh

Raleigh police investigate at the scene.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Raleigh police said a man was shot in the leg on Proctor Road and Liberty Place near I-40 and Rock Quarry Road Friday night.

The 18-year-old victim was taken to WakeMed for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
