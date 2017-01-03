NEWS

Man shot in leg near N.C. State campus
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A man was shot in the leg near N.C. State's campus late Tuesday night.

It happened about 10:15 p.m. Raleigh police officers responded to the 1500 block of Crest Road, where they found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim was transported to WakeMed with what appeared to be a non-life threatening injury.

Police did not have any information on a suspect.

The shooting happened close to NCSU's campus, but it did not involve students and was not related to campus, police said.
