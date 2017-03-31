NEWS

Man shot in Raleigh, police searching for gunman

EMBED </>More News Videos

Shooting happened just before 1 a.m. at Hill and East Jones streets in Raleigh (WTVD)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A shooting investigation is underway in southeast Raleigh after a man was injured early Friday morning.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

It happened just before 1 a.m. at Hill and East Jones streets.

Residents described hearing multiple gun shots.

When police arrived, they found a man shot. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. His name has not been released.

Authorities say they are currently searching for the gunman.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsshootingRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
State troopers fatally shoot man at NJ Turnpike rest stop
Trump expected to sign executive orders on trade Friday
FBI releases new batch of 9/11 Pentagon photos
Trump, Flynn once criticized Clinton aides for seeking immunity
More News
Top Stories
Stormy Friday: Threats of wind, hail, isolated tornado
Fayetteville Uber driver suffers brain damage in beating
Gov. Cooper signs North Carolina's HB2 compromise bill
East Raleigh apartment complex heavily damaged by fire
Part of I-85 collapses in Atlanta after huge fire
Durham County deputy involved in crash
Raleigh couple plagued by crashes
Show More
I-Team: HB142 leaves many issues unresolved
Who's against North Carolina's HB2 compromise bill
NC pedestrian deaths are on the rise
Car smashes into Payless shoe store in Raleigh
ICE agents arrest man in Durham
More News
Top Video
Fayetteville Uber driver suffers brain damage in beating
East Raleigh apartment complex heavily damaged by fire
Duke neurosurgeons take Durham students to Uganda
Gov. Cooper signs North Carolina's HB2 compromise bill
More Video