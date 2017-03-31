Man shot in Raleigh, police searching for gunman

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --A shooting investigation is underway in southeast Raleigh after a man was injured early Friday morning.
It happened just before 1 a.m. at Hill and East Jones streets.
Residents described hearing multiple gun shots.
When police arrived, they found a man shot. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. His name has not been released.
Authorities say they are currently searching for the gunman.
