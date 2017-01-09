  • BREAKING NEWS Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
NEWS

Man shot multiple times at Durham apartments

A man was shot multiple times Monday night at an apartment complex in Durham, police said.

It happened shortly before 8:30 at the Meriwether Place Apartments, in the 4000 block of Meriwether Drive

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and his injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

Police have no suspect information and officers continue to investigate.

The complex was formerly known as Carver Pond Apartments.
Related Topics:
newsman shotdurham policeDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
VW Exec Arrested for Alleged Role in Emissions 'Conspiracy'
Congressional Panel Will Continue to Probe Clinton Emails
Cancelled New Year's Trip to New York for Fort Lauderdale Suspect
Trump Expected to Name Jared Kushner as a Senior Adviser
More News
Top Stories
Icy conditions remain as roads expected to refreeze
School, business closings and delays information center
After the snow: Trash, recycling pickup info
Durham charter school: 40 percent didn't earn diplomas
SUV lands in Apex pool
Snowplow gives NC woman in labor hospital lift
Garner woman cut off power, but bills kept coming
Show More
Dana White calls Meryl Streep 'uppity 80-year-old lady' over MMA comment
$100K Powerball prize will help Clayton woman redo home
Latest road condition information
Dog rescued from icy pond in Orange County
Deputy searching for suspect in fatal Florida police shooting killed in crash
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Your pics of the winter storm
PHOTOS: Governor's Inaugural Ball
PHOTOS: Area stores swamped ahead of winter storm
Durham CrimeStoppers Most Wanted for January
More Photos