Man shot multiple times at Durham apartments

A man was shot multiple times Monday night at an apartment complex in Durham, police said.
It happened shortly before 8:30 at the Meriwether Place Apartments, in the 4000 block of Meriwether Drive
Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and his injuries do not appear to be life threatening.
Police have no suspect information and officers continue to investigate.
The complex was formerly known as Carver Pond Apartments.
