Man shot multiple times in Creedmoor

It happened on Cotton Ave (ABC11 Eyewitness photo)

CREEDMOOR, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Creedmoor Police Department says it's looking for four suspects after a man was shot multiple times Monday night.

Officers got the call around 11:20 p.m. from the 500 block of Cotton Avenue about an armed robbery and shooting.

They said 45-year-old Garrett Johnson was taken to Duke hospital for treatment.

Johnson and other witnesses said one white male and three black males wearing ski masks over their faces were responsible. All the men were armed. They left the scene in a white Honda Accord with tinted windows.

Anyone with information should call the Creedmoor Police Department at (919) 528-1515 or Granville County Crime Stoppers at (919) 693-3100. You do not have to give your name. A reward up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.


