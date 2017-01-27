Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Man shot north of downtown Durham
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
NEWS
Man shot north of downtown Durham
Email
share
share
tweet
email
none
The man was rushed to the hospital.
WTVD
Friday, January 27, 2017 10:20PM
DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Durham Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 300 block of Canal Street off North Roxboro.
A wounded man was rushed to the hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.
Related Topics:
news
shooting
Durham
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
Man shot in leg in southeast Raleigh
Trump Pushes Voter Fraud Claim Citing Fringe Blogger
Trump Orders Suspension of All Refugees, Immigrants From Some Muslim Nations
Trump Called National Park Service Upset Over Inauguration Crowd Retweet
More News
Top Stories
NC Senate leader says support lacking for HB2 repeal
Police searching for woman who robbed, ran over 2 men
Former NC State player Charles Shackleford found dead
Driver killed running from police in Durham
Man shot in leg in southeast Raleigh
Viral 'diner with disability' needs help after surgery
Fire destroys Cumberland County business
Show More
Police charge Fayetteville man with rape
Trump signs new vetting measures for immigrants
Immigrant activists hold rally in Durham Friday
Vice president pledges to end taxpayer-funded abortion
Gas leak at Fayetteville school forces evacuation
More News
Photos
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
PHOTOS: Meet the Puppy Bowl starting line-up
PHOTOS: N.C. State beats Duke in Durham for first time since 1995
PHOTOS: Women's Marches around the world
More Photos
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham