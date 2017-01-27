NEWS

Man shot north of downtown Durham

The man was rushed to the hospital.

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Durham Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 300 block of Canal Street off North Roxboro.

A wounded man was rushed to the hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.

