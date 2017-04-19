NEWS

Man shot on Durham Freeway crashes car near the DPAC

A man who was shot crashes his car in front of DPAC.

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A man who was shot on the Durham Freeway managed to exit downtown but ended up crashing his car near the Durham Performing Arts Center.

It happened Tuesday night near Exit 11 or 12, Durham Police said.

After the victim was shot, he exited and ended up on Mangum Street. His vehicle eventually ended up on the sidewalk.

Police said they do not believe this to be a random act.

The man was transported for medical treatment.

The case remains under investigation.

