Man shot to death at Fayetteville motel

Authorities in Fayetteville are trying to track down a vehicle of interest in connection with a homicide. (Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities in Fayetteville are trying to track down a vehicle of interest in connection with a fatal shooting.

On January 19th, officers found 27-year-old Calvin Louis Blackshire Jr. shot near the back of the Motel 6 in the 2000 block of Cedar Creek Road, near Interstate 95. Blackshire died early Friday morning at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Calvin Blackshire Jr.

Authorities are searching for a light-colored four door hatchback that was seen leaving the area during the time of the shooting.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the vehicle to please come forward.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Detective J.T. Hall with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 729-2934, or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).

