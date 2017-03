Durham police are investigating a deadly shooting on the 1400 block of Mathison Street near McDougald Terrace.The shooting occurred around 10:45 p.m. Saturday night. Police say when they arrived on the scene they found 61-year-old Fredrick McLucas dead.The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Q. Tait at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29332 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.