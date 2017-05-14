NEWS

Man shot to death in Goldsboro

(Shutterstock)

GOLDSBORO, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Police said a man was shot to death just after midnight Sunday in Goldsboro.

Officers were patrolling on Elm and Creech streets when they heard several shots being fired. Dispatch sent the officers to a call of shots fired nearby, where they found the victim.

Brandon Jones was found with a gunshot wound inside his vehicle in the 1000 block of Norman Street. Jones died before EMS arrived.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in Wayne County is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at (919) 735-2255 or submit a TIP at tipsubmit.com. Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest you will be given a cash reward for the information.

Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to felony arrests.

