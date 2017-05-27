Man shot to death in Goldsboro

Police are searching for information regarding the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old man in Goldsboro early Saturday morning.Officers said William Daryl Braswell, of Augusta Drive in Dudley, was shot on Wayne Avenue around 3:30 a.m.Braswell was taken to Wayne Memorial Hospital where he died.No arrests have been made.Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in Wayne County is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at tipsubmit.com. Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest you will be given a cash reward for the information. Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to felony arrests.