Man shot to death in north Durham

The Durham Police Department is investigating a murder that happened Saturday evening in the 3600 block of Guess Road.

Investigators got a call about a shooting just before 7 p.m. When they got there, they found a wounded man who died a short time later at the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator T. Blake at (919) 560-4440 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
