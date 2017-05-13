Man shot to death on Durham's Main Street

A man was shot and killed in the 900 block of West Main Street in Durham early Saturday morning.Police said the shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. The shooting victim was found dead outside on the ground next to Brightleaf Square with an apparent gunshot wound.Our crew on the scene was told the shooting stemmed from an altercation, but police have not confirmed that information.The victim has not been identified. No arrests have been made.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator M. Evans at (919) 560-4440 extension 29336 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.