The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder in Dudley Sunday night.Deputies said they went to a home in the 100 block of Arrowhead Road around 9:30 p.m. after getting a report of a shooting.David Demarlo Thompson, 35, was found in the yard. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.Anyone with information is asked to call the Wayne County Sheriff's Office at (919) 731-1480 or Wayne County Crimestoppers at (919) 735-2255.