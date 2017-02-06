NEWS

Man stabbed in Raleigh dies from injuries

Ronnie Lee Simmons (image courtesy Raleigh-Wake City-County Bureau of Identification)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The Raleigh Police Department says a man who was stabbed this weekend has died of his injuries.

Thomas Scotland Sr., 48, was found just before 1 a.m. February 4 by police officers in the 2900 block of Boone Trail with multiple stab wounds to his abdomen.

He was taken to WakeMed and 56-year-old Ronnie Lee Simmons was charged with aggravated assault.

After Scotland's death, the charge against Simmons was upgraded to murder.


