Man stabbed in Raleigh dies from injuries

The Raleigh Police Department says a man who was stabbed this weekend has died of his injuries.Thomas Scotland Sr., 48, was found just before 1 a.m. February 4 by police officers in the 2900 block of Boone Trail with multiple stab wounds to his abdomen.He was taken to WakeMed and 56-year-old Ronnie Lee Simmons was charged with aggravated assault.After Scotland's death, the charge against Simmons was upgraded to murder.