Man stabbed in Raleigh dies from injuries

RALEIGH (WTVD) --The Raleigh Police Department says a man who was stabbed this weekend has died of his injuries.
Thomas Scotland Sr., 48, was found just before 1 a.m. February 4 by police officers in the 2900 block of Boone Trail with multiple stab wounds to his abdomen.
He was taken to WakeMed and 56-year-old Ronnie Lee Simmons was charged with aggravated assault.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
After Scotland's death, the charge against Simmons was upgraded to murder.
Report a Typo