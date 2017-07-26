  • BREAKING NEWS Watch live: Dedication of Raleigh's new Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral
NEWS

Texas father stabbed and killed in apparent random attack

EMBED </>More Videos

Father stabbed and killed in Pasadena in apparent random attack

KTRK
PASADENA, Texas --
Police in Pasadena, Texas said Steven Torrez, a father of three, was murdered by a man who appears to be a complete stranger.



Early Sunday morning, police said Torrez was outside on the patio of his girlfriend's apartment. She said around 2:45, the suspect, identified as Omari Chambers, showed up and started ranting to himself.

"My boyfriend just responded like, 'What are you talking about. What are you doing?,'" said Ashley Lane, Torrez's girlfriend.

His girlfriend said after that, the suspect walked up the stairs and seconds later stabbed Torrez.

"Stabbed him in the leg. Steven did not touch him. Not a finger," said Lane.

Police said Chambers hit an artery. Torrez died soon after, leaving behind his three children -- ages 2, 8 and 11.

Loved ones said Torrez worked his whole life for his children.

"He lost his dad at a very young age so that made him want to be a better dad to his children," said Lane.

Torrez was set to complete pipe fitting school next week. He was working to better his life, to make more money for his kids.

His family has set up a GoFundMe account to pay for funeral expenses and costs for the children.

Chambers is charged with murder.

Related Topics:
newsstabbinghomicidehomicide investigationnational
Load Comments
NEWS
Politicians, LGBTQ activists react to transgender ban
Donald Trump's past statements about LGBT rights
Bragg: No change in policy guidance after Trump tweets
Laverne Cox speaks out on Trump's transgender military ban
Trump says transgender people won't be allowed to serve in military 'in any capacity'
More News
Top Stories
Bragg: No change in policy guidance after Trump tweets
Dump truck plows into food truck, littering highway
Dedication Mass to be held for new Raleigh cathedral
Seven people shot during memorial gathering in High Point
Adult Summer Camp: Because 'Adulting' is hard
Dad accused of abandoning newborn in parking lot
Verizon reseller to move headquarters to Wake County
DOJ tells White House: Attorney General Sessions has no plans to resign
Show More
Mystery surrounds cat attack in Cary - animal or human?
Police: Teen who live streamed deadly crash likely drank alcohol
Search suspended for possible downed plane in Nash County
Did Republicans score a win? What's next for healthcare
I-Team: Do police SUVs pose invisible threat to officers?
More News
Top Video
Bragg: No change in policy guidance after Trump tweets
Dedication Mass to be held for new Raleigh cathedral
Mystery surrounds cat attack in Cary - animal or human?
Search suspended for possible downed plane in Nash County
More Video