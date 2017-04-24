Man suspected in multiple Fayetteville rapes

During April, Sexual Assault Awareness month, the Fayetteville Police Department is releasing information on some of the agency's cold cases and asking for the public's help to solve them.This week they are seeking to identify a serial rapist from who attacked women during the years of 2006-2008 near Ramsey St in North Fayetteville.Using new technology that analyzes DNA left at the crime scene by the suspect, Parabon Nanolabs created these age progressed composite sketches of the "Ramsey St Rapist".Police say although the identity of the man was not found in the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), used by law enforcement agencies nationwide, it was discovered that he is also a suspect in a 2004 peeping tom case in nearby Harnett County. During the initial investigations of six rapes he is accused of committing he was described as:Race/Sex: White MaleAge: 20 - mid 30s (now late 20s-mid 40s)Height: 5'9"-6'3"Weight: 165-230 poundsBuild: Thin to AverageHair: Short Black or Dark Brown,Facial Hair: The suspect was described in all but one investigation as having some sort of facial hair - either a goatee or mustacheSpeech: Southern AccentSmells: Musky breath, Body odor, Smelled like machinery oil (mechanic-like smell)Clothing: Wore various hoody-type shirts during five of the six rapes including a dark-colored pull-over hooded style sweatshirt with Orange County Choppers logo on the front and a Navy Blue or Dark Green hoody sweatshirt with Norte Dame written across the chest.One of the survivors of the sexual assaults is speaking out about her experience in videos she made with Fayetteville Police about the assault.She describes how the unknown assailant broke into her home, threatened to injure the other people sleeping inside, forced her to leave and then carried out the rape nearby. She hopes that by using this updated technology and reaching out to the community police will catch the man who attacked her.Anyone with information regarding these or any unsolved rapes is asked to contact Lieutenant John Somerindyke with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 433-1851. You can also call Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477) or submit your information electronically by visiting, Finally you can text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 and typing "4Tip" at the start of your message.