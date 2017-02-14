NEWS

Man, toddler killed, pregnant woman injured in Chicago shooting

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image wls"><span>WLS</span></div><span class="caption-text">A man, woman and toddler were shot while sitting in a car in the 2300-block of South Kenneth in Chicago&#39;s North Lawndale neighborhood, police said. </span></div>
CHICAGO --
A man and a toddler were killed and a pregnant woman was injured in a shooting on Chicago's West Side Tuesday afternoon.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the toddler was resuscitated and was on life support at Stroger Hospital. He tweeted at 3:50 p.m. that the boy had succumbed to his injuries and died at Stroger Hospital.


Police said the three victims were shot while sitting in a car in the 2300-block of S. Kenneth Avenue in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

Police said the man was pronounced dead on the scene. Johnson said he was a documented gang member and known to police. He also said police believe he was the intended target of the shooting.

The woman, who is the toddler's aunt, is in fair condition at Mt. Sinai hospital. Guglielmi said she is pregnant and that both she and her unborn baby are currently in fair condition. They do not know how far into the pregnancy she is, he said.

"Our children shouldn't have to keep paying the price for our inability to hold repeat gun offenders responsible for their actions," Johnson said.

The victims' names have not yet been released.

No one is in custody. Police continue to investigate.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
