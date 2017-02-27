NEWS

Man runs into house during Wake Forest chase

Jared Timothy Knaus (image courtesy Wake Forest Police Department)

WAKE FOREST, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Wake Forest Police Department says a man who ran from a driver's license checkpoint went through a family's home and out the back door before getting away.

It began just after midnight Monday when officers were checking licenses along East Wait Avenue at the entrance of the Bowling Green subdivision.

They stopped 28-year-old Jared Timothy Knaus of Youngsville and while talking with him noticed the strong smell of marijuana.

Officers say Knaus initially agreed to a search of his car and got out. But then he jumped back in and briefly struggled with police before driving away. One officer dragged by the vehicle was slightly hurt.

Knaus turned into the Bowling Green subdivision where his car got stuck in a wooded area behind Gracie Girl Way. He then got out and ran. A homeowner along Deasley Drive reported that he entered their home through the front door, then ran out the back door when confronted.

A Wake County Sheriff's Office deputy arrived with a search dog and tracked Knaus for a distance, but was unable to find him.

Police now have arrest warrants charging Knaus with felony fleeing to elude, felony assault on a law enforcement officer causing injury, and assault on a law enforcement officer. Additional charges are pending.

Anyone who believes they may know the whereabouts of Knaus is asked to call the Wake Forest Police Department Tip Line at (919) 435-9610. All calls are confidential.

