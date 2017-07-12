Man wanted for rape in Fayetteville

Fayetteville police are investigating a rape in the western part of the city.The department's Special Victims Unit said the crime happened Monday about 11 p.m. in the area of Fillyaw Road and Yadkin Road.Police said the victim was walking in the area when a man attacked her from behind and started strangling her. The man dragged the woman to an abandoned house in the area and raped her. Police said the man is a black male, about 25 years old and has a deep voice. The man and woman did not know each other.If you have any information, you are asked to call police. You can also call Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).