Man wanted in 4 Raleigh Burger King robberies

image courtesy Raleigh Police Department.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The Raleigh Police Department says it believes the same man robbed four Burger King restaurants over three days.

Detectives are circulating a surveillance picture of the suspect. He's described as a black male, approximately 6 feet 1 inches tall, and close-cut beard.

He's allegedly responsible for:

-The April 17 robbery of Burger King at 1828 Rock Quarry Rd., which was reported at 12:20 p.m.
-The April 17 robbery of Burger King at 3101 Integrity Dr., which was reported at 8:35 p.m.
-The April 18 robbery of Burger King at 3500 Poole Rd., which was reported at 11:45 a.m.
-The April 19 robbery of Burger King at 3000 Capital Blvd., which was reported at 9:50 p.m.

Anyone who believes they may know the identity of the suspect or who has other information that might assist the investigation of the case is asked call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit http://www.raleighcrimestoppers.org/ for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solves cases.

