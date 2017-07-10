NEWS

Man wanted in Raleigh stabbing arrested in Maryland

(Shutterstock file photo)

RALEIGH, North Carolina --
A man wanted in connection with a stabbing in Raleigh over the weekend has been arrested in Maryland, according to police.

Troopers conducting speed enforcement in western Maryland arrested 29-year-old Sean Jason Flores in connection with 41-year-old David Choko Brown's death.

Around 9 p.m., officers were called to the 5500 block of Vista View Court on a report of a possible shooting.

When authorities arrived, they found Brown suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to WakeMed for his injuries where he later died.

RELATED: Man killed in Raleigh stabbing

Maryland State Police said in a statement that troopers spotted a Nissan Maxima traveling around 90 mph on Interstate 70 early Monday and began pursuing the vehicle. The car eventually stopped in the Hagerstown area and troopers arrested the driver.

Using the driver's passport, police said troopers identified the driver, as Flores - who is from Los Angeles - as the person wanted in Raleigh. They also verified that the car was taken during the slaying.

Police say Flores is being held in relation to the North Carolina warrant and he's charged with speeding and other traffic offenses.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsarrestRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Opening statements underway in murder of NC couple
How to save big on Amazon's Prime Day
Watch: Truck slams into Kansas TV station
Conway: No meaningful information received in Trump Jr's meeting with Russian lawyer
More News
Top Stories
Opening statements underway in murder of NC couple
Crash downs power lines, closes Raleigh roadway
Judge OKs completion of huge house on NC Outer Banks
Back to school today for some students
Missing swimmer found along North Carolina beach
Conway: No meaningful information received in Trump Jr's meeting with Russian lawyer
Woman injured in officer-involved shooting on I-40
Show More
Police: Man cuts woman with scissors, tries to rape her
Search underway for suspects who robbed Food Lion
Raleigh police seek public's help searching for burglar
Woman: Wendy's chicken nugget argument lead to attack
WATCH: Tennessee cyclist struck in hit-and-run
More News
Photos
Museum exhibits lowrider cars, artwork they've inspired
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
More Photos