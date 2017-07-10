Man wanted in Raleigh stabbing arrested in Maryland

A man wanted in connection with a stabbing in Raleigh over the weekend has been arrested in Maryland, according to police.Troopers conducting speed enforcement in western Maryland arrested 29-year-old Sean Jason Flores in connection with 41-year-old David Choko Brown's death.Around 9 p.m., officers were called to the 5500 block of Vista View Court on a report of a possible shooting.When authorities arrived, they found Brown suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to WakeMed for his injuries where he later died.Maryland State Police said in a statement that troopers spotted a Nissan Maxima traveling around 90 mph on Interstate 70 early Monday and began pursuing the vehicle. The car eventually stopped in the Hagerstown area and troopers arrested the driver.Using the driver's passport, police said troopers identified the driver, as Flores - who is from Los Angeles - as the person wanted in Raleigh. They also verified that the car was taken during the slaying.Police say Flores is being held in relation to the North Carolina warrant and he's charged with speeding and other traffic offenses.