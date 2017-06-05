NEWS

Man wanted in Wake, Johnston counties arrested in stolen car in Florida

Robert Hardister (WSOC via St. Johns County Jail)

A man wanted on charges in Wake and Johnston counties has been arrested in Florida.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Robert Hardister, 25, was arrested in St. Augustine while sitting in a stolen car that he had obtained as payment for meth, according to a St. Augustine Beach police report.

Hardister was arrested shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday, ABC affiliate WSOC reported.

A police officer noticed an unoccupied 2007 Chrysler Sebring and ran the license plate. He discovered the car had been reported stolen.

Shortly after that, police observed Hardister unlocking the car, and he was arrested.

Hardister told police he was a drug dealer who had fronted a person methamphetamine in exchange for the car, according to the police report.

The St. Augustine Beach Police said Hardister is wanted in North Carolina for parole violation.

Hardister is being held in the St. Johns County Jail without bond.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsparolestolen carfugitive arrestwake county newsjohnston county news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump will not use executive privilege to stop Comey from testifying
White House: Trump not 'picking a fight' with London mayor
Baby dies after being born following fatal car crash in California
Missing teen's body found in Chatham County lake
More News
Top Stories
Durham police identify child shot, still seeking gunman
Missing teen's body found in Chatham County lake
Severe weather risk increases, heavy rain coming
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's tweets contain contradictions
Sheriff: Disgruntled ex-worker killed 5, then himself
Clayton police arrest 22, charge 83 at DWI checkpoint
Neighbor kills man threatening to drown infant twins
Show More
Skimmers found at Carrboro gas station three times
Wilson Co. Sheriff: Man man used axe to kill wife, dad
Justices affirm ruling striking NC legislative districts
Chance to weigh in on Wake County Schools budget debate
1 injured after driving off 15-501 into woods in Durham
More News
Photos
Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
PHOTOS: Henderson factory fire
PHOTOS: Raleigh firefighters battle townhome complex blaze
More Photos