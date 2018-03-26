Man wearing body armor, carrying loaded gun arrested at Chicago train station

MARK OSBORNE
Police in Chicago arrested a man wearing body armor and carrying a loaded gun at the city's Union Station on Friday.

The Cook County state attorney's office told Chicago ABC station WLS that Isaiah Malailua, a native of California, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon/body armor.

Malailua, 21, was allegedly carrying a loaded 9 mm pistol, wearing a bulletproof vest and had a duffel bag filled with SWAT equipment, WLS reported.

A spokesperson for the Cook County state attorney's office told WLS they believe the SWAT gear was stolen from the New York Police Department.

"We are aware of the incident and are working with authorities in Chicago," the NYPD said in a statement. "The investigation is ongoing."

The suspect is being held on $100,000 bond and is next due in court on Friday.

