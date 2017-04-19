NEWS

Man who allegedly threatened Fayetteville store workers with syringe arrested

James Peter Allen (image courtesy Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)

By
FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Fayetteville Police Department says it has arrested a man who allegedly threatened Home Depot workers with a syringe while shoplifting.

As ABC11 first reported in February, the Home Depot incident was one of two similar shoplifting cases.

Saturday, February 18 around 2:30 p.m., police got a report at the Skibo Road Home Depot that a man and woman came in and took two drills before trying to flee.

When security workers tried to stop them, the man pulled out the needle and threatened to stab them with it - inferring that he had a communicable disease. The couple got away.

Now, 35-year-old James Peter Allen is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, possessing stolen property, and conspiracy.

Police say the similar incident at a Walmart February 16 involved a different suspect.

