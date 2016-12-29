Man who shot himself during chase in Mebane identified

Police in Mebane say a man wanted in an Orange County shooting Monday shot himself as they chased his car.The chase began just after 8 p.m. when an officer spotted a car that was the subject of a BOLO (be on the lookout) and tried to stop it.The driver refused to pull over and took off in a chase that was taken over by the North Carolina Highway Patrol.Officers used "stop sticks" twice to flatten the vehicle's tires, but the car kept going.The chase went out into Alamance County and then back into Mebane where it ended on S. 5th Street when the car went off the road and hit a tree.When officers approached, they found Stephen Tracy Scott with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and a gun lying on the passenger side of the car.The Orange County Sheriff's Office said Scott was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon and armed robbery in a shooting in the 1800 block of Buckhorn Road just after 10 a.m. Monday.Scott was taken to Duke University Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.