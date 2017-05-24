Man, woman killed in fiery Harnett County crash

Authorities are investigating a crash that killed two people in Harnett County late Tuesday night.It happened just after 10:20 a.m. on Barbecue Road towards NC-27 in Sanford.Authorities tell ABC11 that a 2000 Jeep was traveling south when it crossed the center line, and ran off the road.The Jeep then hit a ditch and flipped over before bursting into flames.A woman riding in the front seat was thrown out of the vehicle and pinned underneath the SUV.The man driving the Jeep was trapped inside. Both died in the crash.Investigators are working to notify family members before releasing the names of the victims.The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.