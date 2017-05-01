  • BREAKING NEWS Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
Man, woman shot outside Raleigh apartment

Raleigh police are investigating shooting on North Raleigh Blvd. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities in Raleigh are investigating a shooting that left a man and woman injured early Monday morning.

It happened just after midnight outside the Millbank Court Apartments in the 1500 block of North Raleigh Boulevard.

Officials tell ABC11 that the unidentified man and women were both shot in the leg, but their injuries were non-life threatening.

Authorities do not have a description of the possible suspect or suspects at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

