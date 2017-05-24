Manchester police say they have made three more arrests over Ariana Grande concert bombing, according to the Associated Press.Investigators have been hunting for possible accomplices of the suicide bomber who attacked the Monday night concert in Manchester, killing 22 people and injuring almost 60 others.British authorities say an 8-year-old girl, Saffie Roussos, was among the 22 people killed.British authorities have identified the suicide bomber as 23-year-old Salman Abedi.Also Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police said they have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the apparent suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert. Police said the man was arrested in south Manchester Tuesday. Authorities did not provide details.Brtish Prime Minister, Theresa May has raised their threat level for another attack to critical, meaning another attack is imminent.Previously, the threat was listed as severe.Officials said threat levels are designed to give a broad indication of the likelihood of a terrorist attack.