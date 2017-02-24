HURRICANE MATTHEW

Manchester Road will finally reopen at Fort Bragg

Manchester Road sustained heavy damage from Hurricane Matthew.

By
FORT BRAGG, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Drivers in Cumberland County are seeing a lot fewer road-closed sign. NCDOT engineers say they have really made good progress getting dozens of roads made impassable by Hurricane Matthew reopened.

On Friday, road crews at Fort Bragg will reopen Manchester Road on post.

The military says it has taken little more than four months to repair all the road damage on post.

It's has been a huge challenge.

Across Cumberland County, DOT officials say in all that Matthew's floodwaters washed out nearly 50 state-maintained roads.

Now, NC 53, Cedar Creek Road, is just one of four roads that remain blocked. Two other roads are expected to reopen next week. The final two expect to be open by August.

DOT engineers say the road repairs and bridge re-buildings have been a daunting task.

"It was huge because we had limited access at the time, resources, and then when you have this many roads go out at the same time, the suppliers can't supply you with everything all at the same time," said engineer Jason Salisbury. "And you only have a limited number of contractors as well in the county."

A washed-out section of Bingham road won't open till sometime in August. But engineers say they are a bit surprised that they've made this much progress

When asked whether the repairs could stand another storm like Matthew, engineers replied, "We hope so."

