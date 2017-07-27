Mandatory visitor evacuation ordered for Ocracoke island

With a power outage expected to take days or weeks to resolve, officials have issued a mandatory evacuation order for visitors to Ocracoke island, and no one will be allowed on the island unless they can prove residency.There is no deadline on when visitors must be off the island but Hyde County officials are requesting that all visitors attempt to be off the island by noon Friday.Ferries are running on their normal schedules.A construction company says it drove a steel casing into an electric transmission cable while working on a new bridge on the North Carolina coast, causing a power outage affecting two islands on the state's Outer Banks.The Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative says PCL Construction, the company constructing the new Bonner Bridge, informed the utility of the accident on Thursday, hours after power was disrupted to thousands of people on Ocracoke and Hatteras islands.CHEC says it is working to assess the extent of the damage and plan for the repair. It says that if the materials are on hand, repairs could take several days. If materials are not available locally, repairs could take weeks.CHEC also said it is providing temporary power to Buxton, Frisco and part of Hatteras Village through a diesel generating plant.About 7,700 customers are affected.