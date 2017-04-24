NEWS

Manhunt on for 'armed and dangerous' man wanted by Wayne County, Raleigh law enforcement

Ricky Ward (Wayne County Sheriff's Office)

GOLDSBORO, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said Monday it has issued a "Code Red" for a man considered "armed and dangerous" to residents within three miles of Durham Lake Road in reference to a manhunt by the sheriff's office.

Ricky Terrell Ward, 33, is wanted by numerous law enforcement agencies, including the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, the Goldsboro Police Department and the Raleigh Police Department.

Monday's Code Red started when someone reported seeing a man running into the woods with a firearm. Several deputies responded and determined that the person seen was Ward.

Ward is wanted by the Goldsboro Police Department on warrants for shooting into occupied property, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. These charges stem from a March 27 incident where Ward is suspected of trying to rob a couple at the Speedway at Highway 70 West and Claridge Nursery Road.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office wants Ward for questioning in the murder of David Demarlo Thompson on April 23. Ward is a possible suspect in the slaying, the sheriff's office said.

Ward is also wanted by the Raleigh Police Department for charges in the theft of a vehicle registered to 22-year-old Justice Courtney Lyons. Lyons has been reported missing to Raleigh Police since March 19. Lyons' vehicle was recovered when Ward allegedly wrecked it after Wayne County Deputies tried to stop him on Highway 70 on March 27.

Ward is described as skinny and tall with a mustache and goatee. He has a tattoo over his right eye and teardrop tattoos under his eyes. He was last seen wearing dark pants, and a dark hoodie. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone believes they see Ward they should not approach him but should contact law enforcement immediately by calling 911 and report his location. If anyone has any information pertaining to Ward you should call the Wayne County Sheriff's Office at (919) 731-1480 or Wayne County Crimestoppers at (919) 735-2255.

