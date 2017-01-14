NEWS

Marine colonel accused of sexual abuse placed in confinement

Col. Daniel Wilson (WTVD)

CAMP LEJEUNE, North Carolina --
Officials at Camp Lejeune say a Marine colonel accused of sexually abusing a child has been placed in pre-trial confinement.

A statement from base officials on Friday said Col. Daniel H. Wilson of Mason, Washington, was placed in the brig at Camp Lejeune as a result of new allegations of misconduct recently reported to the Naval Criminal Investigation Service during the current investigation.

The statement also said allegations of sexual misconduct remain under investigation by the Carolina Field Office of NCIS.

The 55-year-old Wilson faces multiple charges, including three counts of sexually abusing a child and nine counts of conduct unbecoming an officer. He was charged on Nov. 15.

Wilson's Article 32 hearing is scheduled for Jan. 31 at Camp Lejeune. Two military attorneys have been assigned to his case.
Related Topics:
newscamp lejeunechild sex assault
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Firefighters battle massive Kannapolis church fire
Trump Suggests He's Open to Lifting Russian Sanctions, 'One China' Policy
NC woman strikes it rich in lottery for 2nd time
Multiple arrests made in Wilson man's murder
More News
Top Stories
Prosecutor: Man planned machete attack on girl for weeks
Multiple arrests made in Wilson man's murder
1 killed in Fayetteville crash
NC woman strikes it rich in lottery for 2nd time
Firefighters battle massive Kannapolis church fire
A young ex-president, Obama poised for a busy retirement
Scientists to discuss Lejeune's contaminated tap water
Show More
NC GOP, Cooper, set up for Medicaid expansion battle
Arrest made in July murder of Seymour Johnson airman
Family begs company to stop using dead mother's picture
Wake Forest PD chase of shoplifting suspects ends in crash
Gunshots lead Nash Co. deputies to car break-in suspect
More News
Photos
Students hurt in crash with Wayne County school bus
PHOTOS: Durham's new national historic landmark
PHOTOS: Your pics of the winter storm
PHOTOS: Governor's Inaugural Ball
More Photos