Mary Kay Letourneau's husband Vili Fualaau files for separation

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Mary Kay Letourneau went to jail for seven-and-a-half years when she had an affair with her 13-year-old student Vili Fualaau in 1997. (Photo&#47;AP)</span></div>
SEATTLE --
The man who married his former sixth-grade teacher after she was jailed for raping him has filed for legal separation from her.

King County court records show 33-year-old Vili Fualaau asked the court for a legal separation from 55-year-old Mary Kay Letourneau on May 9.

Letourneau is a former suburban Seattle teacher who became tabloid fodder when she was convicted in 1997 of raping the then 12-year-old Fualaau. She was 34 and a married mother of four when the relationship began.

The couple married on May 20, 2005, in Woodinville, Washington, after she served a 7-year prison term for child rape. They have two daughters together.
