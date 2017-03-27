SCHOOL SHOOTING

Maryland teen planned shooting at her school

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">A shotgun, ammunition and bomb-making materials were found at the Maryland home of an 18-year-old student planning an attack at her high school, authorities announced Monday. (Frederick County Sheriff&#39;s Office)</span></div>
THURMONT, Maryland --
An 18-year-old student meticulously planned a mass shooting at her high school in which she intended to die, authorities in Maryland said Monday.

A shotgun, ammunition, and bomb-making materials including nails and fireworks were found at Nichole Cevario's home in Thurmont on Thursday, Frederick County Sheriff Charles Jenkins said at a news conference.

There is no evidence that anyone else was involved, Jenkins said.

One of the teen's parents notified Catoctin High School officials Thursday of a potential threat of violence and Cevario was removed from the classroom and turned over to investigators, the Frederick County sheriff's office said.

According to officials, Cevario was later taken from the school to a hospital for an emergency evaluation and remains hospitalized.

"This attack was prevented by the parents, who stepped forward," Jenkins said.

Cevario's journal "clearly spelled out" detailed plans for an attack she had been working on for some time, including a timeline of the attack with her expectations for each stage, officials said.

She had set April 5 as the day of the attack, the sheriff said.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

She was acquiring the materials and compiling details about school emergency procedures associated with drills conducted by school staff and on the school resource deputy.

Cevario's diary showed "evidence of mental health issues, emotional issues," Jenkins said. There was no indication that bullying was an issue, but the diary showed "a lot of frustration in her personal life."

Investigators don't believe anyone was working with Cevario and they think they've eliminated any threat to the school and community.

While explosive materials were located during the investigation, they weren't combined in any form that created an explosive device.

Investigators have obtained an arrest warrant charging Cevario with possession of explosive material with intent to create a destructive device and possession of incendiary material with the intent to create a destructive device.

They said the warrants will be served when she is released from the hospital.

A man who answered the phone at Cevario's home and her attorney, Alan Winik, declined to comment.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsschool shootingMaryland
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SCHOOL SHOOTING
Sandy Hook Promise releases powerful PSA
Police: Suspect killed dad before S.C. school shooting
Suspect in UCLA shooting planned to kill 2nd professor
4 dead after school shooting in northern Saskatchewan
More school shooting
NEWS
Forest calls AP report on HB2 cost 'bogus'
Woman accused of trying to cash dead boyfriend's check
Report of car crashing into Falls Lake unfounded
Trump son-in-law's power expanding with latest White House assignment
More News
Top Stories
Forest calls AP report on HB2 cost 'bogus'
Dog owner in Great Dane attack cited
Man charged with stabbing children goes before judge
Mom of girls found fatally stabbed says she feels betrayed
Report of car crashing into Falls Lake unfounded
Woman accused of trying to cash dead boyfriend's check
NC student killed trying to board school bus
Show More
Police: Body found at Lake Michie in Durham County
Fayetteville police investigate 2 weekend shootings
Water main break blocking Cary roadway
Oklahoma police officer dies after shootout
Thieves steal 221-pound coin worth $4.5M in heist at German museum
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ABC11 at Match Madness
PHOTOS: Kelly Clarkson's luxurious estate up for sale
PHOTOS: Fatal attack outside UK Parliament
PHOTOS: Triangle sees hail
More Photos