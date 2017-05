A man wearing a black ski mask robbed a Raleigh business early Saturday morning, police said.Officers said the suspect walked into a business called The Sweepstake in the 3000 block of New Bern Avenue around 5:20 a.m.The suspect had a gun and stole about $1,500. He took off on foot after the robbery.The suspect is described as a black man standing 5 feet 10 inches tall.No arrests have been made.