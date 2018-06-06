Massive fire breaks out at luxury London hotel, officials say

MORGAN WINSOR
Dozens of firefighters are battling a massive blaze that broke out at a luxury hotel in West London on Wednesday, officials said.

The London Fire Brigade said 120 firefighters and 20 fire engines were deployed to tackle a "very visible fire" at the 12-floor Mandarin Oriental Hotel in the affluent area of Knightsbridge, overlooking Hyde Park. The hotel has been evacuated.

The brigade said it has received some 40 calls about the fire, which is emitting "a lot of smoke." The first call came in just before 4 p.m. local time.

"The smoke from this large fire was very visible across Central London this afternoon, and we received a number of emergency calls," London Fire Brigade station manager Pam Oparaocha said. "Firefighters are working extremely hard to bring the fire under control. Crews wearing breathing apparatus are carrying out a search inside the building."

Images from the scene showed vast plumes of black smoke billowing from the building into the London skyline.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

"Firefighters are likely to be there throughout the evening, and once the fire has been brought under control fire investigators will take over to establish how the blaze started," Oparaocha said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Warrants: Raleigh couple forced child to stand for hours
'He had a reason:' Sister of alleged AMBER Alert abductor speaks out
Myrtle Beach swimmers asked to clear water after shark spotted
Watch: 100-pound mom of 4 inhales burgers in record time
Kate Spade's sister says her suicide was 'not unexpected'
Authorities ID driver in Johnston County go-kart hit-and-run
Burger King reopens after video of rodents on hamburger buns
Common chemical in toothpaste linked to gut inflammation, cancer
Show More
Police: Soldier steals armored vehicle from National Guard base
Caught on camera: Man secretly films woman in Australia bathroom
PHOTOS: D-Day invasion remembered
Documentary: David Cassidy lied about drinking, dementia
Officers in Wildwood beach arrest won't face criminal charges
More News