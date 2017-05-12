  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Sen. Thom Tillis speaks at 'Foreign Policy and Trade Challenges in the Age of Trump' forum
NEWS

Melissa McCarthy mocks Sean Spicer with motorized podium

In this Friday, May 12, 2017, photo provided by the Jen Chung of Gothamist, Melissa McCarthy is seen her Sean "Spicey" Spicer costume preparing to shoot a video in NYC (Jen Chung /Gothamist via AP)

NEW YORK --
Melissa McCarthy has gone into the streets of Manhattan to lampoon White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

The comedian was captured on video Friday morning riding a motorized podium in midtown while dressed as Spicer, presumably a sequence that will air when McCarthy hosts the next "Saturday Night Live."


In the video, McCarthy is seen gliding in the middle of traffic in front of the Time Warner Center, not far from Rockefeller Center, the longtime home of NBC's "Saturday Night Live."

Spicer has been a frequent target of McCarthy, who has mocked him in the past in skits where she fires a water gun at the press corps and uses a lectern to ram a journalist.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newssean spicersnltelevisionNew York
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Warrant: Man thought he was meeting 13-year-old for sex
DUI crash caused by man deported 15 times, officials say
Boy, 8, bullied at school days before killing himself
Justice Department directs federal prosecutors to charge maximum sentences
More News
Top Stories
Warrant: Man thought he was meeting 13-year-old for sex
Trees come crashing down, power out after storms
Wake schools struggle with teacher diversity gap
Join ABC11 for a town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
Harris Teeter hosts veteran who got hateful note on car
Comey furious at lack of respect White House showed, sources say
Boy, 8, bullied at school days before killing himself
Show More
Trump warns Comey that he 'better hope' there are no 'tapes' of their conversations
Durham Sheriff warns residents after rash of break-ins
Senate gives final OK to budget plan; heads to House
Fort Bragg soldier killed in crash on post, 2 injured
Apex teacher suspended after comparing student to slave
More News
Photos
NAMIWalks NC celebrates 13th anniversary
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding across the Triangle
More Photos