Men in American flag masks rob Fayetteville Taco Bell

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --The Fayetteville Police Department is trying to identify two men who robbed a Taco Bell restaurant Friday wearing American flag masks.
It happened just before 3 a.m. after the restaurant on Owen Drive had closed. The men forced their way inside as employees were cleaning.
The robbers had a weapon and forced employees to the floor while taking a supervisor to the safe where they demanded money.
After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, they fled.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective A. Stevens with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 391-0053 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).
