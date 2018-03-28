Miami personal injury lawyer arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash

KARMA ALLEN
A Miami personal injury lawyer was arrested on Tuesday and accused of fatally hitting a woman with his Mercedes-Benz and fleeing the scene, police said.

Police said 65-year-old Marcos Gonzalez-Balboa, who owns a law firm in Miami Lakes, Florida, struck and killed Tatum Holloway, 26, at a crosswalk around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 7, according to ABC affiliate WPLG.

Gonzalez-Balboa faces charges of vehicular homicide, failure to stop at the scene of crash, DUI manslaughter, failure to render aid and tampering with evidence, court records show.

Holloway was on her way back from a nearby McDonald's when a vehicle smashed into her, throwing her into the air, police said.

Police said Gonzalez-Balboa left her on the side of the road, where she laid until a passerby found her and called 911. Police said they found the silver Mercedes-Benz abandoned a day after the crash, but they had not been able to connect it to Gonzalez-Balboa.

A wrongful death lawsuit filed Tuesday on behalf of Holloway's parents alleged that Gonzalez-Balboa had been driving recklessly when he failed to yield at the crosswalk. The lawsuit also alleged that Gonzalez-Balboa drove away without stopping to render aid or calling 911.

The Holloway family is seeking more than $15,000 to compensate for their grief and to pay for medical and funeral costs, according to the suit.

"It has been nearly four months since Tatum was struck and killed while walking alone at night in Miami Lakes, and since then the driver who killed her did everything possible to cover his tracks and hide," David Bianchi, the family's attorney, told WPLG. "The fact that he is a lawyer makes this horrible tragedy all the more outrageous."

Gonzalez-Balboa is currently being held at a Miami-Dade County jail on $150,000 bond, according to court records. It is not clear if he has obtained an attorney.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Two people injured in shooting at Durham Walmart
Second person charged after Facebook video showed baby smoking marijuana
March 28 marks anniversary of devastating 1984 NC tornado outbreak
UPDATE: DA says no prosecution of Raleigh officers after man's death in police custody
Check those blue envelopes! Valpak slipping random $100 in coupon mailings
Construction underway for Autryville firehouse destroyed by tornado
Police: Raleigh man exposed himself in apartment lobby
41-year-old man dead in Sanford officer-involved shooting
Show More
Gentrification fears in Raleigh as 80-year-old church up for sale
Planned Parenthood asks Disney for princess who's had an abortion
Teacher accused of sex with 13-year-old student in classroom
Snapchat videos show baby covered in feces at Texas daycare
Fighting poverty with high tech: Raleigh techies head to Haiti
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives across the country
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
More Photos