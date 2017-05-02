Michael Jordan visits alma mater in Wilmington, NC

WILMINGTON, North Carolina (WTVD) --The sports staff at Laney High School got a big surprise on Tuesday when its most famous alum showed up for a visit.
The high school's Twitter account shared photos of the Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on campus.
Jordan graduated from Laney in 1981 before heading to UNC and then his epic career in the NBA, WWAY reports.
"Unbelievable opportunity today... meeting the GOAT," one tweet read referring to the acronym for "Greatest of All Time."
One photo shows him posing with three people, including Laney Athletic Director Fred Lynch, who was an assistant basketball coach at the school when Jordan played.
Laney assistant principal Aaron Livengood said Jordan was at the school to shoot a Gatorade commercial.
Laney's gym is named after Jordan.
