Migrants rescued from overcrowded boat

ROME, Italy (WTVD) --Video released by the Italian coastguard shows more than 150 migrants being pulled from a rubber boat in the Mediterranean Sea.
Video from a helmet camera from one of the coast guard officers shows the recovery operation play out.
It ends with one of the sailors hugging a crying woman rescued from the boat.
About 1,000 migrants were rescued from leaky boats in the central Mediterranean on Friday.
No information was released about the migrants' nationalities.