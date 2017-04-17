Military helicopter crashes in southern Maryland

A military helicopter crashed in southern Maryland on Monday afternoon, authorities and witnesses said.There was no immediate word about how many people were aboard or whether there were any fatalities.Maryland State Police spokesman Sgt. Davaughn Parker said a Black Hawk helicopter crashed in Leonardtown on Monday afternoon. State police have sent two medevac helicopters to the scene to assist, he said.Kevin Bowen, who works in the pro shop of the Breton Bay Golf and Country Club in Leonardtown, said he saw the helicopter "flying kind of low" and then "saw it spinning" before it went down between the third and fourth holes of the golf course.St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jennifer Stone said authorities are still working to secure the scene. She didn't have any further details.Leonardtown is about 60 miles southeast of Washington, D.C.The incident comes less than two weeks after a military jet crashed in a wooded area just outside a suburban Washington neighborhood. The pilot, who was on a training mission, ditched his jet. He was treated for minor injuries and no one else was injured in that incident.