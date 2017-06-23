NEWS

Military chiefs want 6-month hold on transgender enlistments

The Pentagon will let transgender individuals serve openly in the U.S. military (Shutterstock)

Lolita C. Baldor
WASHINGTON --
Officials say U.S. military chiefs will seek a six-month delay before letting transgender people enlist in their services.

Officials familiar with the talks tell The Associated Press the service leaders hammered out an agreement rejecting an Army and Air Force request for a two-year wait - reflecting broader concern that the longer delay would trigger criticism on Capitol Hill. The new delay request will go to Defense Secretary Jim Mattis for a final decision.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they aren't authorized to speak publicly on internal deliberations.

RELATED STORY: Pentagon Lifts Ban on Transgender Service Members

Transgender troops have been able to serve openly in the military since last year. The services were given until July 1 to develop policies to let transgender individuals join the military, if they meet physical and other standards.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsmilitarylgbt
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Pentagon Lifts Ban on Transgender Service Members
NEWS
Raleigh police: Man pistol-whipped in driveway
Mystery surrounds death of 14-year-old girl found in Texas landfill
Mistrial declared again for ex-cop Ray Tensing
Rep. Steve Scalise out of ICU, listed in 'fair condition'
More News
Top Stories
Raleigh police: Man pistol-whipped in driveway
Total solar eclipse to sweep US for 1st time in 99 years
Former nurse suspected of killing up to 60 children
Sheriff: Woman locked 86-year-old grandma out of house
Durham man on ATV dies after leading troopers on chase
Faulty fridge sparked London fire that killed 79
Nash County deputies find 35 pounds of pot in car
Show More
What's going on with the North Carolina 'brunch bill?'
Agriculture commissioner and auditor spar over milk safety
One killed in truck vs. car crash south of Fayetteville
Woman arrested in Smithfield baby remains case
Johnny Depp: 'When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?'
More News
Photos
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
More Photos