Officials say U.S. military chiefs will seek a six-month delay before letting transgender people enlist in their services.Officials familiar with the talks tell The Associated Press the service leaders hammered out an agreement rejecting an Army and Air Force request for a two-year wait - reflecting broader concern that the longer delay would trigger criticism on Capitol Hill. The new delay request will go to Defense Secretary Jim Mattis for a final decision.The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they aren't authorized to speak publicly on internal deliberations.Transgender troops have been able to serve openly in the military since last year. The services were given until July 1 to develop policies to let transgender individuals join the military, if they meet physical and other standards.