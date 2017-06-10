Millbrook Road reopened Saturday afternoon after city crews spent weeks repairing the damage from a sinkhole.Originally, Raleigh City officials said repairs would be finished Monday.On June 1, a sinkhole appeared on Millbrook Road westbound near Shelley Lake causing major traffic delays for Raleigh residents.Utilities said a 24-inch sewer main collapsed and caused the hole. It was a cast iron pipe, which suggests it is likely old, perhaps decades old.