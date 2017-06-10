NEWS

Millbrook Road reopens after city crews finish sinkhole repairs

Crews are still working to repair a large sinkhole on Millbrook Road and officials are now saying the work should be finish by Monday. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Millbrook Road reopened Saturday afternoon after city crews spent weeks repairing the damage from a sinkhole.

Originally, Raleigh City officials said repairs would be finished Monday.

RELATED: CITY OF RALEIGH OFFICIALS EXTEND MILLBROOK ROAD REPAIRS 5 DAYS

On June 1, a sinkhole appeared on Millbrook Road westbound near Shelley Lake causing major traffic delays for Raleigh residents.

Utilities said a 24-inch sewer main collapsed and caused the hole. It was a cast iron pipe, which suggests it is likely old, perhaps decades old.
