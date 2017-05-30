NEWS

Jury selection begins for North Carolina minister accused of beating 'homosexual demons' out of member

RUTHERFORDTON, North Carolina --
Jury selection has begun in the trial of a North Carolina church minister accused of beating a man to expel his "homosexual demons."

The trial began Tuesday for Brooke Covington, a 58-year-old minister at Word of Faith Fellowship in Spindale, North Carolina.

Four other church members charged with assault and kidnapping will be tried separately.

Covington has pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping and assaulting former church member Matthew Fenner in January 2013.

If convicted, Covington faces up to two years in prison.

Fenner, who is now 23, says he was leaving a prayer service on Jan. 27, 2013, when nearly two dozen people surrounded him in the sanctuary.

He says they slapped, punched, choked, and screamed at him for two hours as they tried to drive out "homosexual demons."

