Miraculous rescues in recent history

M.L. NESTEL
Anxieties are high as discussions abound over how to extract the recently found Thailand soccer team, 12 boys and their coach, from a flooded, maze-like cave.

It may take weeks or even months to save them, officials have said.

Here are some other incredible rescues that similarly defied the odds.

Gramat, France -- 1999

Seven men were stuck in a cave system for 10 days after heavy storms caused unforeseen flooding. To free them, rescuers drilled shafts into the rock to pinpoint their whereabouts and squeeze them out in a coordinated effort.

Kamchatka Peninsula, Russia -- 2005

A mini-submarine entangled in marine debris was caught underwater with limited oxygen for three days before a British undersea robot cut the vessel free.

Copiapo, Chile -- 2010

A partial tunnel collapse trapped 33 miners more than 2,000 feet deep underground for 10 weeks -- the longest time to elapse before a successful rescue.

"What started as a tragedy is ending as a real blessing," Chilean President Sebastian Pinera told ABC News' Diane Sawyer at the time. "I think that the miners have given us an example of unity, of teamwork, of faith. Their families, they never lost faith."

Ica, Peru -- 2012

Nine miners spent a week in a tunnel after a rockfall caused an underground cave-in. Rescuers dug through rock and soil more than 800 feet underground to free them.

Untersberg, Germany -- 2014

It took 11 days and 700 people to airlift explorer Johann Westhauser from Germany's Riesending Cave Complex after he suffered a head wound.

The 52-year-old was able to be brought to safety when rescuers navigated 3,200 feet and braved freezing temperatures, treacherous tunnels, chambers and underground waterfalls.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Raleigh Police: 34-year-old woman voluntarily left, not kidnapped at Walmart
Rocky Mount police investigate homicide on S. Church Street
National group joins fight over Silent Sam, buying Raleigh billboards
Viral Facebook post helps mother keep job while her child is on life support
Fisherman believes catch is huge bale of marijuana
DIY Homemade Air Conditioner
Seattle bans plastic straws; UK, other US cities moving that way
Teen girl arrested in June death of 28-year-old Harnett County man
Show More
Fuquay Police: Arrest made after woman shot, thrown from car
Hurricanes proving they're serious this summer
Raleigh woman accused of stealing more than $135K from sick, elderly friend
Duke's David Cutcliffe as Mr. Incredible? Coming right up...
Cary tenant says unit's A/C problems put her small children at risk
More News