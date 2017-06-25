NEWS

Miss North Carolina talks about her win

The new Miss North Carolina stopped by the studio Sunday morning. (WTVD)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
There's a new Miss North Carolina in town. Victoria Huggins, Miss Greater Sampson County, earned the crown Saturday night in Raleigh.

She stopped by the studio Sunday morning to talk about her win and what her future plans consist of.

Huggins is an advocate for Alzheimer's awareness and she is a graduate of both Johns Hopkins University and UNC Pembroke.

The new Miss North Carolina received a 20-thousand dollar scholarship and the opportunity to represent North Carolina in the Miss America Pageant in September.
