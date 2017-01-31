NEWS

Missing 14-year-old Cary girl found safe

Grace Michelle Barnes (image courtesy North Carolina Department of Public Safety)

CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A missing 14-year-old Cary girl has been found safe.

A Silver Alert was issued for Grace Michelle Barnes Monday.

No other information was given.

