Live Broadcast
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Shooting reported in Raleigh - details now at 4
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
NEWS
Missing 14-year-old Cary girl found safe
Email
share
share
tweet
email
none
Grace Michelle Barnes (image courtesy North Carolina Department of Public Safety)
WTVD
Tuesday, January 31, 2017 03:35PM
CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A missing 14-year-old Cary girl has been found safe.
A Silver Alert was issued for Grace Michelle Barnes Monday.
No other information was given.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
news
silver alert
Cary
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
Shooting reported in Raleigh - details now at 4
House Staffers Worked on Trump Immigration Order, Allegedly Signed Nondisclosure Agreements
Democrats Boycott Committee Votes on Trump Cabinet Nominees
872 Refugees to Enter the US This Week, DHS Says
More News
Top Stories
Peep holes drilled in I-40 rest area bathrooms
NC county GOP chief removes remarks on women's march
Billionaire drug lord wants taxpayers to pay legal bills
Man shot during argument over bright headlights
Franklin Graham updates stance on refugee ban
Substitute teacher accused of assault taught at 8 schools
Trump replaces government leaders in wake of controversy
Show More
Car sought in fatal Fayetteville hotel shooting
Accused school bus stop rapist facing new charges
Wake authorities investigating three store robberies
North Carolina man, 72, accused of killing wife
Police: 50-60 guns stolen in 'organized' gun show theft
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
PHOTOS: Meet the Puppy Bowl starting line-up
PHOTOS: N.C. State beats Duke in Durham for first time since 1995
More Photos
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham