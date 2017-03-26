NEWS

Missing Franklin County man found safe

George Vencon Cheatham (Credit: NC Silver Alert)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A missing 88-year-old man who was last seen in Kitrell, N.C. has been found safe.

A Silver Alert was issued for George Vencon Cheatham on Saturday morning. Cheatham is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He was last seen at Lee Brooks Road near Sims Bridge Road wearing a brown coat and a blue and white checkered long-sleeved shirt.

Cheatham's family said the 88-year-old was found. He is being taken to Henderson Hospital for evaluation, his neice said.
